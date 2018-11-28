Author and storyteller Dee Scallan recently visited South Fork Elementary to promote literacy and Louisiana treasures.
Scallan is the author of the "Crawfish Tales" book series starring Moby Pincher. The illustrator of the series is Daniel Myers, who was an 8-year-old student when he began illustrating this book series.
Scallan introduced the students to her interactive website mobypincher.com. Her presentation for Pre-K through third-grade students used the website. She also engaged students in with singing and told them tales of important historical points in the state, such as Jackson Square, as well as interesting facts about Louisiana’s state crustacean, the crawfish. This included showing them a crawfish home and a miniature crawfish trap.
The website includes many books written and illustrated by Louisiana students and teachers. Students are able to listen and read along with these stories.
Her presentation was funded by the Louisiana Crawfish Promotion and Research Board as part of its literacy promotion that started in 2006.