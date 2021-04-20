HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University and the Wesley Foundation have collaborated to create the Lion Pride Career Closet, an initiative that supplies clothing for interviews and other career-related events for Southeastern students.
The project provides access to new and gently used professional attire for interviews, career fairs, networking events and graduations, said Melissa Guerra, director of programs at the Southeastern Wesley Foundation.
“Recently, members of the Hammond-Ponchatoula Sunriser Rotary provided career clothing to support our new initiative,” she said. “We are thrilled they chose to Lion Up and help Southeastern students to be more confident for interviews and other career-related activities.”
Guerra said they are seeking donations to help supply the career closet. Items needed include business suits, blouses, skirts, dress shirts, professional slacks, blazers, ties, belts, shoes, and professional bags and purses. All donations are tax-deductible.
Drop-off locations include the following:
- Amite City Chamber of Commerce, 101 SE Central Ave., Amite
- First United Methodist Church, 203 North Jefferson Ave., Covington
- Livingston Parish Literacy Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker
- Ponchatoula Chamber of Commerce, 160 W. Pine St., Ponchatoula
- Southeastern Alumni Center, 500 University Ave., Hammond
- St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, 610 Hollycrest Blvd., Covington
- St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce, 2220 Carey St., Slidell
- Tangipahoa Chamber of Commerce, 400 NW Railroad, Ave., Hammond
- The Southeastern Wesley Foundation, 307 W. Dakota St., Hammond
For information about the Lion Pride Career Closet, contact Guerra at (985) 345-6175 or at melissa@sluwesley.org.