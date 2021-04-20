Members of the Hammond-Ponchatoula Sunriser Rotary recently provided career clothing to support the new Lions Pride Career Closet, a partnership between the Wesley Foundation and Southeastern Louisiana University. The initiative supplies clothing for interviews and other career-related events for Southeastern students. From left, Rotary members Deek and Lisa DeBlieux meet with Melissa Guerra, of the Wesley Foundation, and Vice President for University Advancement and Executive Director of the Southeastern Foundation Wendy Lauderdale to provide the donation.