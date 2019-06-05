DENHAM SRINGS — The memory of those who have died for their country while in the armed forces was honored by veterans, family members of many who have served in the armed forces, area residents and elected officials on May 27 in a Memorial Day Program at the Evergreen Memorial Park and Mausoleum.
The hushed crowd, gathered in front of an empty, flag-draped coffin symbolizing those who were killed while wearing their nation’s military uniforms, heard speeches, watched as a symbolic wreath was presented, listened as a three-round salute was issued from the rifles of an honor guard, and offered prayers for those who have served and those who continue to serve today.
The ceremony was conducted by members of Post 7017, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the group’s auxiliary.
One highlight of the ceremony was the slow-cadence reading of the names of Livingston Parish veterans who have died during the past year. Vance Sutton, quartermaster and adjutant of the VFW Post, read the names of 205 deceased veterans. In an interview, Sutton said the number was typical as about that many Livingston Parish veterans die each year. He said that only a very few were veterans of World War II and that many of the others who have died saw service in the Korean and Vietnam wars. Sutton said the list was compiled by Seale Funeral Home and that other Livingston Parish veterans may have also died during the past year but were buried through other funeral homes.
“It is estimated that throughout our nation’s history about 1.2 million have died in battle. Many of them lost their lives in the Civil War, but, we still lose fellow citizens in wars being waged today," Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry said in his opening remarks. "All who have lost their lives did so in defense of the freedoms we all enjoy today.
"Some say that many no longer have the memory of, and respect for, those who died in defense of their country. But by your presence here today you have shown that you still care and I know that you will continue to honor the memory of our fallen military personnel.
“Every life is precious no matter when it was lost and we owe those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep their memories alive,” he said. Landry also asked that citizens not forget the prisoners of war and those missing in action over the years.
Sutton traced the history of Memorial Day, explaining that the custom of honoring war dead began when General John A. Logan issued Order 11 on May 30, 1868. Order 11 called upon all citizens, “in every city, village, town and hamlet to go into cemeteries and church yards throughout the nation and place the flowers of springtime on the graves of those who have died in battle.” Logan’s order asked that the memory of those who lost their lives in defense of the nation be remembered in perpetuity.
"No matter where you are or what you are doing you should take the time to remember our comrades fallen in battle on this very special day, said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks. "We are still losing men and women in battle and we must never forget what they accomplished for all of us through their unselfish acts of heroism. I ask veterans to keep telling their stories to everyone who will listen. It is important that we never forget what our men and women in uniform have done for all of us. So many did not make it home and we owe them respect for what they gave up for all of us."
Vy Singleton, VFW auxiliary president, presented the traditional wreath of red, white and blue flowers honoring those fallen in battle.
The ceremony closed with the firing of the volley of rifles by the VFW Rifle Squad, the playing of taps by Tim Toler and David Bergeron, and a solemn rendition of “Amazing Grace” by bagpiper Bob Cargo.