THURSDAY
Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Family Fun Fest: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.
LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Wiggle Worms — Music and Movements: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Fall Foliage Painting: 11 a.m., Main Branch Library.
Fall SPECtacular Event: 1 p.m., Bond Wroten Eye Clinic, 222 Veterans Blvd., Denham Springs.
SATURDAY
Christmas Bazaar: 8 a.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs. Jambalaya and tamales will be for sale both days. There will also be a homemade bake shop and sweet shop, plenty of arts and crafts, Christmas ornaments, Christmas decorations, toys and gifts, miscellaneous items and a little of everything.
Santa at Bass Pro Shops: 5 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 175 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs. The event starts with a parade down Bass Pro Blvd., and it will include free hot chocolate and cookies, Santa Stress Toys, Christmas carolers, lighting of the Christmas Tree and opening of Santa’s Wonderland with several activities for kids.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Random Fandom Presents Sarah J. Maas: 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Trivia games, refreshments and fun with other members of the fandom.
Beep! Beep! Cars on the Move!: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Cookbook Challenge: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Fall Foliage Painting: 6 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Small Business Consulting: 9 a.m., Main Branch Library. Receive private, one-hour consulting sessions in areas including business plans, advertising plans, inventory control, financial projections, cost analysis and much more.
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
NOV. 15
Hearth & Home Finger Knitting: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Learn to knit without needles by using only your fingers.
Beep! Beep! Cars on the Move!: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
ONGOING
100 Under 100 Exhibit: 10 a.m., The Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Artists of various mediums will flood the gallery with 100 items priced under $100, as well as a few over, for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Through Dec. 22. artslivingston.org.