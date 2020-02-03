A massive fire destroyed a home overnight in Livingston Parish. Fire crews say the blaze stopped burning at wall studs with biblical scriptures written on them.
The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Monday on Lobdell Road in Livingston.
According to the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2, the home is a complete loss.
"What caught our eyes was that the homeowners had written scriptures on wall studs through the house," the fire department said. "The fire stopped at the scriptures!"
Photos from the scene show heavy damage to the entire house and structure. However, the pictures clearly show the wood stopped burning where the scriptures were written.
No one was injured in the fire.