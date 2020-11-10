The City of Walker is holding its third annual Fishing Rodeo at Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road. The free event is for children 15 and younger.
Registration for the Saturday, Nov. 14 event is from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Fishing and weigh-in are from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Activities will be available from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., when the awards ceremony starts.
A goody bag will be available for the first 50 youth registrants. Raffle prizes will be given out.
No boat or experience are needed. However, anglers must provide their own gear, bait, tackle and cooler. Anyone over 15 who is fishing needs a valid Louisiana fishing license.
Visit www.walker.la.us for information and the early registration form. Contact Walker Department of Public Works at (225) 665 -2467 for information.
The pond will be stocked with 600 pounds of channel catfish. Participants can keep what they catch.