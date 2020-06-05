Video posted on social media Friday afternoon shows a man drive his SUV through the front windows of the Target in Hammond, stopping after the vehicle plows into a cashier's station.

Customers are then heard shouting that people should get out of the store.

Police confirmed later Friday that a suspect drove into the Target and dropped a suspicious package while running through the store.

Update: The suspect has been identified. Witnesses describe a chaotic scene.

The same man also dropped suspicious packages in at least three other locations, including one other site in the Hammond Square shopping center, in addition to Dollar General on Wardline Road and Sanderson Farms, a chicken processing plant on U.S. 190 also in Hammond, police said.

Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron held a brief impromptu press conference around 2:30 p.m. near the evacuated mall area Friday afternoon, saying a suspect is in custody but it's a "fluid investigation."

The video shows a man driving a black SUV. It cuts out before he exits the vehicle.

This happened in Target in Hammond Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/gqOjlDKB1t — AAO (@AAOinvest) June 5, 2020

Bergeron said he hoped to debunk some rumors about the incident that have been circulating on social media this afternoon, including that there was an active shooter involved. He said the suspect was not armed and no one was seriously injured.

A State Police spokesman had also referred to the suspect earlier in the investigation as an active shooter, but Bergeron clarified Friday that the man is not believed to have shot at anyone, nor did police fire their weapons. He said one person sustained a minor glass injury when the car went through the doors of the Target but no other injuries were reported.

Bergeron said it's still under investigation whether the four devices in question are explosive, but he added that the suspect had another device on his person at the time of arrest that will be investigated.

"We're not sure why he's done it at this point. … We believe he acted alone but we're not 100% positive on that," Bergeron told reporters. "We are working hard to figure everything out."

He said all three scenes are secured at this time and officials have no reason to believe there are additional unidentified suspicious packages or other threats "outside our area of containment."

The mall has been completely evacuated as Hammond PD work alongside the FBI and Homeland Security in addition to Tangipahoa, St. John and St. Tammany sheriffs offices.

Bergeron said he has no reason to believe residents of Hammond are in any danger at this time.

He declined to comment on the suspect's possible motives, including questions that have been raised on social media about whether activism played a role.

Police have not released the suspect's name. Bergeron said the man was being interviewed this afternoon. He said investigators are looking to determine where he "may have been over the last couple days."

What appeared to be law enforcement helicopters were circling the area late Friday afternoon. Reporters were asked to remain in the parking lot of Academy Sports, out of site of Target, and wait for additional updates from law enforcement.

Bergeron said media could expect an update around 5 p.m. Friday.