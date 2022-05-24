Maurepas High's Class of 2022's commencement ceremony was held at 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Maurepas Gym.

Dorien Glen-Austin Alford

Landen Paul Anderson

Sloane Olivia Bercegeay

Gage E. Loupe-Berthelot

Thomas Dale Bovia

Coy Joseph Delatte

Alexander Lane Fos-Brown

Katherine Rene' Fos-Brown

Dakota Wade Guitreau

Joshua David Hanna

Olivia Trelis James

Saylor Grace Marchand

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Kylie Anne Mclin

Charlee' Diana McMorris

Alison Lindsey Parker

Colby John Penalber

Gavin Joseph Reine

Courtney Renea Robinson

Michael Ashton Smith

Piersten Neal Sturges

Karson Paul Thacker

Kadin Michael Vicknair

Connor Andrew Williams

Roy Adam Winkle