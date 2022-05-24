Maurepas High's Class of 2022's commencement ceremony was held at 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Maurepas Gym.
Dorien Glen-Austin Alford
Landen Paul Anderson
Sloane Olivia Bercegeay
Gage E. Loupe-Berthelot
Thomas Dale Bovia
Coy Joseph Delatte
Alexander Lane Fos-Brown
Katherine Rene' Fos-Brown
Dakota Wade Guitreau
Joshua David Hanna
Olivia Trelis James
Saylor Grace Marchand
Kylie Anne Mclin
Charlee' Diana McMorris
Alison Lindsey Parker
Colby John Penalber
Gavin Joseph Reine
Courtney Renea Robinson
Michael Ashton Smith
Piersten Neal Sturges
Karson Paul Thacker
Kadin Michael Vicknair
Connor Andrew Williams
Roy Adam Winkle