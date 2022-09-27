This year marks the 24th year the talented theater students at Amite and Sumner high schools have created movies that explore social issues through drama or comedy.
Filming for the movies will start Oct. 1 and continue on selected days through Oct. 25.
"The students develop the stories through screen treatment sessions," said talented theatre teacher Charley Vance. "The stories explore ideas or events that are important to them."
The title of this year's movies are "Clue," "Battle of the Classes" and "Stepsisters."
The students will create three 20 to 30 minutes movies. The project is grant funded. Professional actors are hired for the adult roles and Louisiana musicians are contracted to create original music. Videographer is Kirk Lee, of Vivid Video, and Garrett Crawford.
There will be a premiere of the movies Feb. 2 in the Amite High theater.