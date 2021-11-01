The University Jazz Ensemble at Southeastern Louisiana University will present its first concert of the fall 2021 semester on Thursday.
Led by Director of Jazz and Percussion Studies Michael Brothers, the free concert is scheduled at 7:30 p.m., outside on the north sidewalk of the Student Union. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair.
The program, a tribute to the great big band leader Stan Kenton, will feature selections from throughout Kenton’s career.
For more information, call the Department of Music and Performing Arts at (985) 549-2184.