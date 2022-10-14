Walker's City Council is hoping to use a $2.25 million loan to fund updates to the city's municipal water system.
At its Oct. 10 meeting, the Walker City Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the submission of a loan application for approximately $2.25 million.
The loan will be sought through the state’s Department of Health and Hospital’s Emerging Contaminants Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund. The resolution authorizes Jamie Etheridge, the city’s chief of operations, to submit the loan application along with accompanying documents to the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health.
Civil engineer Kresten Brown of Forte and Tablada, Inc., the city’s engineering consultants, said if the loan is approved, the city could begin the process of riding the water supply of manganese, a chemical that can be a factor in creating the “brown water” problem that has been an issue with parts of the water system for several years.
Brown also said that with overall improvements to the water system, the city will be able to discontinue the practice of using chlorine to treat the water. He said the chlorine process is an added expense that also requires more effort on the part city’s employees who operate the system. Brown said if the loan is approved, the improvements to the water system could be completed in about a year.
He said the loan can be paid back over a 30-year period but the city could also opt for a much shorter time to pay back the loan. “These loans come with a very low interest rate and there is also a very good chance that the loan could be forgiven and that the city could be off the hook when it comes to repaying the loan. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do the things that need to be done with the city’s water system,” he said. Brown said state and federal agencies are not now regulating the amount of manganese in drinking water but that such regulations will most probably be forthcoming in the near future.
He added the state is working with municipal water systems to help guarantee residents are receiving a high-quality product and thus the assistance that is being given through the low-interest loans that have now become available. “The state wants to end having systems such as the one we now have and this is the city’s opportunity to really bring the water system up to date,” he said.
Etheridge said the city has had to spend considerable funds on chemicals to handle the manganese problems and the new system that can be put into practice with the loan will be “of great benefit to our city.” Mayor Jimmy Watson echoed the remarks of Brown and Etheridge noting, “this will go a long way toward helping us finally get over the problem with brown water. I know that I get brown water at my house and while it is not really a health problem, it's something that none of us want.”
At the same meeting, the mayor announced the First Responders Monument that has been under construction at the Walker Community Center, a facility that also doubles as a command post in the event of an emergency, in Sidney Hutchinson Park is nearing completion and that the city will announce a date for official dedication of the monument in the near future. Watson offered his thanks to Leadership Livingston, a program sponsored by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce for its contributions to the completion of the monument. “We started out planning to spend about $20,000 on this and Leadership Livingston raised about $60,000 so this is going to be a very nice addition to our park and will be a way for the entire community to say ‘thank you’ to our first responders,” he said.
Watson added, “when we finish with this project, we will be ready to move ahead with a monument to our military veterans.”
In a related matter, the mayor announced the annual Veterans’ Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. The parade is produced by various veterans’ groups in Livingston Parish but the city will provide a meal for the veterans at the Community Center at the parade’s conclusion.