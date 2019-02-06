The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce honored 11 businesses as Businesses of the Year on Jan. 23 at its annual meeting and awards banquet.
Winners were chosen for their leadership in the business community and their dedication and impact in Livingston Parish.
Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce President and CEO April Wehrs said the awards help highlight the important role that businesses play in the community.
“These businesses are essential partners to the Livingston Parish Community. Being selected as a Business of the Year means that company is dedicated to the prosperity of our parish," Wehrs said.
The 2018 Businesses of the Year are:
Business of the Year, Large Category: Forte & Tablada Inc.
Business of the Year, Medium Category: Labarre Associates
Business of the Year, Small Category: Integrity Insurance Inc.
New Business of the Year: BRQ Seafood & Barbeque
New Business of the Year: Sweet Rolls | Denham Springs
New Member of the Year: The Kinchen Group
Entrepreneur of the Year: Jeremy Aydell | Sport Clips
Main Street Business of the Year: Airborne Extreme
Associate of the Year: City of Walker
Chairman’s Award: Jefferson Financial FCU
Community Impact Award: Child Advocacy Services
The annual meeting also featured CC’s Coffee House CEO Celton Hayden Jr. as a keynote speaker. Hayden remarked on the community pride of Livingston Parish.
“The men and women in this room demonstrate that pride is loving what you do and loving those you do it with," he said.
The Livingston Parish Chamber 2018 Chairman of the Board John Blount passed the gavel on to 2019 Chairwoman of the Board Candy Forbes who was sworn into the position by Judge Jerry Denton.
Three new members of the board of directors, Steve McLin, James Moak and Lori Johnson, were sworn in.
For more information about the businesses of the year, or other programs of the chamber, visit the Livingston Parish Chamber website at www.livingstonparishchamber.org.