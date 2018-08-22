THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal choice
Lunch: Orange chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli and cheese, marinated cucumbers and tomatoes, brownie
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Red beans/sausage, steamed brown rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked hot apples, baked cornbread
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Cinnamon swirl or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Corn dog, french fries, carrot cup and ranch dip
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Toaster pastry, fruit juice, chilled fruit cocktail
Lunch: Sloppy Joe on bun, tator tots, baby carrots with ranch dressing, chilled fruit cocktail
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Buttermilk pancakes or cereal choice
Lunch: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, steamed corn, whole-grain roll, spinach salad, ranch dressing
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, biscuits/jelly, fruit juice, pineapple chunks
Lunch: Fajita soup, homemade grilled cheese, steamed broccoli, pineapple chunks, whole-wheat crackers
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Mini powered or glazed doughnuts or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic roll, spinach salad, ranch dressing
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Grits and toast with jelly, sausage link, fruit juice, apple slices
Lunch: Nachos with taco meat, queso cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, fun dip apples
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Toast, scrambled egg, grits or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, sweet peas, whole-grain roll
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Maple pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled peaches
Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked beans, glazed carrots, chilled peaches, wheat roll
AUG. 30
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal choice
Lunch: Beefy nachos, refried beans, taco salad cup, salsa
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges