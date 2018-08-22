THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal choice

Lunch: Orange chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli and cheese, marinated cucumbers and tomatoes, brownie

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Red beans/sausage, steamed brown rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked hot apples, baked cornbread

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Cinnamon swirl or fruit and yogurt parfait

Lunch: Corn dog, french fries, carrot cup and ranch dip

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Toaster pastry, fruit juice, chilled fruit cocktail 

Lunch: Sloppy Joe on bun, tator tots, baby carrots with ranch dressing, chilled fruit cocktail

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Buttermilk pancakes or cereal choice

Lunch: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, steamed corn, whole-grain roll, spinach salad, ranch dressing

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, biscuits/jelly, fruit juice, pineapple chunks

Lunch: Fajita soup, homemade grilled cheese, steamed broccoli, pineapple chunks, whole-wheat crackers

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Mini powered or glazed doughnuts or fruit and yogurt parfait

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic roll, spinach salad, ranch dressing

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Grits and toast with jelly, sausage link, fruit juice, apple slices

Lunch: Nachos with taco meat, queso cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, fun dip apples

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Toast, scrambled egg, grits or fruit and yogurt parfait 

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, sweet peas, whole-grain roll

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Maple pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled peaches

Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, baked beans, glazed carrots, chilled peaches, wheat roll

AUG. 30

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal choice

Lunch: Beefy nachos, refried beans, taco salad cup, salsa 

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges

Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges

