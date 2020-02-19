Checkpoints and patrols are planned in Livingston Parish
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office — in conjunction with several other law enforcement agencies — will conduct sobriety checkpoints in Livingston Parish throughout the Mardi Gras holiday. Drivers also can expect saturation patrols, a news release said. The "Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over" campaign runs through Feb. 27.
Grant money, made available through a federal grant administered by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, will fund overtime pay for the officers involved. Motorists are urged to drive carefully and comply with all Louisiana traffic regulations.
Annual car show announced
The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, is holding its sixth annual Car Show Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21. Spectator parking is at Northshore Community College, 11640 Burgess Ave., Walker.
Activities include a bounce house, music, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and green screen photo booth. A $5 jambalaya lunch is available.
Registration is $20 and can be made from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the day of the event or in advance at tinyurl.com/lpltccarshow.
Student performances set
The Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program is presenting “The Little Mermaid” on Thursday and Friday. Admission is $10 at the door.
The group also will present “Frozen JR.” at 7 p.m. March 5-7. A brunch performance will be held at 11 a.m. March 7. Admission to the evening performances is $10. Admission to the brunch show is $15 and includes the meal.
Both shows are at Suma Hall Conference Center, 28975 S. Satsuma Road, Livingston.
Arts Council presenting Artist of the Year and a student show
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is inviting first through 12th grade students of Livingston to display their artwork in its gallery. Also, the Livingston Parish Artist of the Year, Kathleen Kuhnert, will be exhibiting her works in the main lobby. An opening reception will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. The exhibits will be on display March 7 to April 25. To participate in the student exhibit, visit artslivingston.org.
Free repoussé art class offered for children
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites children ages 8-12 to experiment with repoussé, a method of decorating metal, led by Dena Olinde. Various items will be used to imprint the metal, and permanent markers will be used to add color. The free class is from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 7 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. To register, visit artslivingston.org. Space is limited, so register early. For information, call (225) 664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Cooking course set for March
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank offers free six-week cooking courses to adults. Each course is team-taught by a volunteer chef and nutrition educator and covers meal preparation, grocery shopping, food budgeting and nutrition. The next round is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 4, 18, 25, and April 1, 15 and 22 at 20140 Iowa St., Livingston. Space is limited. Reserve a spot by Friday with Layne Langley at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu or at (225) 686-3020.
Library closed for holiday
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed Tuesday for Mardi Gras.