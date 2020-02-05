The Livingston Parish 4-H Food Festival recently was held at Lewis Vincent Elementary School in Denham Springs. The seven cookery contests had 114 4-H members from the parish, who prepared 155 dishes.
The first-place winners in the Seafood, Beef, Poultry, Egg, Sugar and Bento Box Contests will have the opportunity to compete in May at the Regional 4-H Cookery Contest in Ponchatoula.
During the judging, Livingston Parish 4-H Junior Leader Club members presented a program on healthy living, featuring eating healthy and how important physical fitness activities are. The youth then made a healthy snack of trail mix and participated in the Yoga for Kids Program.
The winners of the contests were announced that evening.
Winners of the 4-H Food Festival — 2020
Egg cookery
Appetizer/Salad: First place, Jaxson Wells, Albany Upper Elementary; second place, Harli Robertson, Lewis Vincent Elementary; third place, Autumn Herring, Walker Freshman High
Dessert: First place, Maddie Durbin, Holden Jr./Sr.; second place, Julianna Champlin, Seventh Ward Elementary; third place, Braxton Stewart, Holden Elementary
Main Dish: First place, Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle; second place, Emma Gaudet, French Settlement Jr./Sr.; third place, Blaize Foster, Holden Elementary
Sugar Cookery
Cakes : First place, Raeghan Keys, Gray’s Creek Elementary; second place, Emily Pendleton, Gray’s Creek Elementary; third place, Taylor Steinbrenner, Gray’s Creek Elementary
Pies: First place, Shane Nettles, French Settlement Jr./Sr.; second place, Joseph Houghes, Livingston Parish Homeschool; third place, Julianna Champlin, Seventh Ward Elementary
Candy: First place, Brennan Durand, Gray’s Creek Elementary; second place, Sawyer Herring, Holden Jr./Sr.; third place, Dalton Mahan, Levi Milton Elementary
Cookies: First place, Grayson Rogers, Gray’s Creek Elementary; second place, MacKenzie Scalan, North Corbin Jr. High; third place, Kara McCaskill, North Corbin Elementary
Poultry Cookery
Chicken: First place, Jaxson Wells, Albany Upper Elementary; second place, Kaylee Timonet, North Corbin Jr. High; third place, Jewelie Green, Holden Elementary
Processed Poultry Products: First place, Anna Bravata, Holden Elementary; second place, Addisyn Cunningham, Holden Elementary; third place, Caden Gates, Live Oak Middle
Other Poultry Meats: First place, Parker Posey, Holden Elementary; second place, Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle
Beef Cookery
Quick & Easy Main Dish: First place, Kyla Stevens, Lewis Vincent Elementary; second place, Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle; third place, Aron Terry, Doyle Elementary
Low-Calorie: First place, Trent Davis, Gray’s Creek Elementary; second place, Talyn Wolverton, Doyle Elementary; third place, Caden Gates, Live Oak Middle
One Dish Meal: First place, Mollie Bailey, Holden Elementary; second place, Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Elementary; third place, Joseph Houghes, Livingston Parish Homeschool
Seafood Cookery
Shrimp: First place, Aron Terry, Doyle Elementary; second place, Collin Hamilton, Lewis Vincent Elementary; third place, Caragen Catlin, Albany Upper Elementary
Fish/Other Seafood: First place, Colten Gates, Live Oak Middle; second place, Blaize Foster, Holden Elementary
Crawfish: First place, Riley Pertuit, Lewis Vincent Elementary; second place, Haleigh Nettles, French Settlement Elementary; third place, Amelia Catalano, Gray’s Creek Elementary
Oyster: First place, Caden Gates, Live Oak Middle
Bento Box Contest
First place, Easton Hutchinson, Holden Elementary; second place, Raegan Falon, Gray’s Creek Elementary; third place, Aidan Hutchinson, Holden Elementary
My Favorite Dish
Other: First place, Ryley Pope, Gray’s Creek Elementary; second place, Jewelie Green, Holden Elementary; third place, London Thompson, Doyle Elementary
Dessert: First place, Dillon Baham, Holden Elementary; second place, Andrew Pizzolato, Gray’s Creek Elementary; third place, Levi Lockhart, North Corbin Jr. High