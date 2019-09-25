HAMMOND — The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International) has announced that North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital has been reaccredited with no recommendations — an accomplishment achieved by only 3 percent of facilities surveyed worldwide, a news release said.
This latest reaccreditation applies to the hospital’s adult inpatient rehabilitation and stroke specialty programs. It is the eighth consecutive voluntary three-year accreditation that CARF International has awarded to North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital since the facility’s inception in 1995, the release said.
North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital is the only facility of its kind in a seven-parish area accredited by CARF International.
An 8,000 square-foot treatment area, featuring a kitchen and laundry area for patients to practice daily living skills, anchors the hospital. A transitional living apartment, therapeutic garden and aquatic center also are among the hospital’s amenities with a rehabilitative purpose.