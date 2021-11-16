Members of Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community gathered recently at the Hammond home of Donna Bouterie for its October luncheon meeting.
Several topics were discussed at the meeting including the club’s annual dictionary program.
Literacy and Family Life co-chairperson Pam Villagran updated everyone on this year’s plans to donate dictionaries to all third graders at Eastside Elementary School and to their classroom teachers. Villagran said the school had requested 142 dictionaries for this year and she had already ordered the books. When the books arrived, she and co-chairperson Donna Bouterie delivered them to the school.
Also discussed was the Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community’s annual international project, Operation Christmas Child through by Samaritan’s Purse. WVFC Secretary Gloria Messenger is the International chairperson for WVFC and TVFC. She informed members that they would be filling the shoe boxes at the club’s next meeting, which would be at her house.
WVFC president Jean Hebert, who is the scholarship chairperson for TVFC, reminded members to turn in ticket sales money for this year’s quilt raffle. The raffle is the main fundraiser for the Scholarship Program. The club awards a $1,000 college scholarship each year to one Tangipahoa Parish high school senior selected from all applicants.
Anyone interested in buying raffle tickets for the handmade full-size quilt can contact Hebert at (504) 259-1412.
After the meeting, attendees had a meal prepared by the host.
WVFC is an all-volunteer arm of the LSU Agriculture Extension Services. There are two groups in the parish: Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and Sunshine Ladies Volunteers for Family and Community. Contact Bouterie at (985) 415-5676 for information on the groups.