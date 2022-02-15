Kids, learn to draw and paint a tiger
Join artist Instructor Shelly Frederick in downtown Denham Springs at 10 a.m., March 5, at the Arts Council Gallery for a Kids Tiger Drawing and Painting Workshop. Kids will learn basic drawing and painting techniques using oil pastels to draw a tiger and watercolors to paint a background. No experience necessary. All supplies included. Space is limited. Cost is $10. Deadline to sign up is March 3. For information visit www.ArtsLivingston.org and select Book a Class or call (225) 664-1168 to sign up.
Seeking student artwork
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites Livingston Parish students, including homeschoolers, grades 1-12, to submit artwork for exhibition March 3–April 6. Artwork can be about a topic, any medium. Pictures must be ready to hang. They may or may not be for sale. Contact info@artslivingston.org or (225) 664-1168, from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday–Friday or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays for a registration form or information. Deadline to register is Feb. 25.
Anti-abortion town hall planned
Join Louisiana Right to Life and the Livingston Parish Young Republicans at a Livingston Parish Pro-Life Town Hall in Denham Springs at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 19 at First Baptist Church, 27735 La. 16. The event is free and open to the public. Coffee and lunch will be provided.
Republican Women’s Clay Shoot set
The annual Livingston Parish Republican Women’s Clay Shoot is March 4 at Riverside Sporting Clays, 52400 La. 16 behind Lucky Magnolia Truck Stop & Casino. The entry fee is $600 per team of four shooters.
Lunch will be prepared by the Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor and tickets can be purchased for door prize drawings. An opportunity to advertise is available for $300.
Proceeds will be used to fund club activities and donations to various organizations, which meet needs of children in the parish as well as funding a one-time scholarship for a female graduating from high school. Information and entry forms can be found at LPRWClayShoot@gmail.com.
Apply for Young Hispanic Leadership Program
The Young Hispanic Leadership of Americas Program this spring will be at the Livingston Center in Walker. The program is designed for full-time students of Hispanic heritage in grades 10-12 in Livingston Parish.
The application is in both English and Spanish to help students and parents. The application deadline is March 1. The students can either email the completed application to livingston@southeastern.edu or turn it into the school library.
Students accepted have:
- Been born in a Latin American country or have at least one parent from a Latin American country.
- Cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.
- Fluency in Spanish (preferred)
Application in English: https://tinyurl.com/5cxz6cjt
Application in Spanish: https://tinyurl.com/2s4744zb
It's Carnival time
Parades planned in Livingston Parish include:
- Krewe of Diversion, Feb. 19 at noon
- Krewe of Tickfaw, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.
- Krewe of Denham Springs, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.
Other events
Booths at Spring Fest: The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is taking booth reservations for the Spring Fest, set for April 30. Call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.com.
Car show: The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center will hold its annual Car Show fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Spectator parking is at Northshore Community College, 11640 Burgess Ave. Activities include a bounce house, music, door prizes, $5 jambalaya, popcorn, face painting and pickles. To show a vehicle, the fee is $25 and registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and includes jambalaya. Visit carshowpro.com to preregister.