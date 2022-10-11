Register to vote
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds residents that the deadlines to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Open Congressional Primary Election through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Deadline to register in person or by mail was Oct. 11. The deadline is for those who need to register for the first time or for those who need to update their registration.
Visit www.GeauxVote.com to register or to check your registration.
After registering, voters can download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 30), from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Learn the history of voting
Through Oct. 22, the traveling Smithsonian exhibit “Voices and Votes” is at Old City Hall in Denham Springs. Upcoming special programs, at 6:30 p.m.at the Denham Springs-Walker Library, include:
Oct. 12: “Sojourn to Suffrage, Part 2,” voting rights struggles during the civil rights movement, by Daniel Landry
- Oct. 20: Book Club discussion of “The Woman’s Hour,” written by Elaine Weiss, this book explores the struggles to ratify the 19th amendment which granted women the right to vote
Library branches closed for book fair
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed Saturday, Oct. 15 for the Livingston Parish Book Festival. The Main Branch in Livingston will be the only branch open for the 7th Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival.
Trick or Treat hours
Walker: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Unincorporated Livingston Parish: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Pumpkins are here
Walker has opened its Pumpkin Patch. The patch is located in Sidney Hutchinson Park in the Challenger’s Field area.
Proceeds dedicated to the Walker Challenger’s Program. Hours of operation are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin and Strawberry Patch: 31458 La. 43, Albany, https://www.thfarms.com/pumpkin-patch, (225) 567-3493. There's a lot going on at Mrs. Heather's, from picking your own pumpkin from the field to learning how pumpkins grow. Also, kids can paint a pumpkin (weekends only), weigh and measure a pumpkin and test their skills in hay and corn mazes. The patch will be open through Nov. 6. Cost is $9 per child, cash only.
Honor your hero
Do you have a loved one who is a veteran or active military? You can honor your hero by having a banner made and displayed throughout Walker in November. Banners are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The banners are 2½ feet by 4½ feet.
The deadline to order is Oct. 17. Visit https://geauxsevenbsm.com/donate to order. Direct questions to g7hometownbanners@gmail.com.