NATCHITOCHES — On Oct. 12, several students from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts attended the second round of auditions for the All-State Choir, Orchestra and State Bands.
Seven will move on to represent the school at the Louisiana Music Educator’s Association’s All-State Conference in Baton Rouge on Nov. 21-25.
Of those seven, Savannah Cecchini (’21), of Denham Springs, will be playing the flute in the All-State Symphonic Band.
Students from bands and choirs all across the state auditioned to be selected into the All-State music ensembles. During the auditioning process, students are required to play or sing one designated practice piece and one sight-reading piece in front of a blind panel. Students either submitted a taped audition or attended a double-elimination live audition in Tioga or Lafayette, and they must pass two rounds of auditions in order to be accepted into the ensembles.