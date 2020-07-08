A trial for Dakota Theriot, who is accused of killing five people in Livingston and Ascension Parishes, is unlikely to happen this year as the coronavirus pandemic slows down courts.

Prosecutors recently filed a motion in the death penalty case asking for more time. They say they have been delayed in getting the necessary records from Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office because of cuts to staff hours.

Theriot, 23, was scheduled to go to trial sometime later this year in the deaths of his parents, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot in Ascension Parish and three members of the same family - Billy, Summer and Tanner Ernest - in Livingston Parish in January of 2019.

However, with the delays, that trial likely won't happen any time soon.

Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said Wednesday that most court cases have seen some kind of delay as the pandemic forces closures, distancing or disrupts schedules. But this case, as the district's only active death penalty case, has seen a more prominent delay.

Death penalty cases require a wider breadth of evidence, which means a lot of back-and-forth between investigating agencies. The case spanned two parishes and ended with Theriot's arrest in Virginia, so it will take some time to receive records and pore through them all, Perrilloux said.

"The issue (of delays) is a little more isolated to that case because it's a capital case and the details are extraordinary," he said. "In that case the detective was pulled in some different ways and they were a little shorthanded for different reasons, it was a combination of factors but attributable to the coronavirus."

Defense attorney Elliott Brown with the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center did not comment on the case.

LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said there have not been any layoffs or furloughs at the agency and operating hours are normal through the pandemic. But she said administration roles have been adjusted per the Governor's orders to stagger hours and limit social interaction.

Extensive requests may take more time to process, she said.

Theriot is accused of killing the Ernests the morning of Jan. 26 before driving to Ascension Parish and killing his parents. Investigators say he then drove across the country to his grandmother's house where he was apprehended.

Records show Theriot had a long documented history of mental illness issues that would lead to involvement with police. But his attorneys have not indicated they will pursue an insanity defense, as was expected early in the case.

Theriot's next court date is set for Aug. 10 in Livingston Parish.