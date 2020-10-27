HAMMOND — Since Louisiana has moved into Phase 3, Southeastern Louisiana University has developed a new plan to honor its spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates, university officials announced.
The pandemic and statewide event limitations previously prevented the university from holding a face-to-face commencement for spring graduates in August. Southeastern is now able to move forward with honoring its graduates in four separate, in-person ceremonies in Strawberry Stadium, a news release said.
“We are excited to announce plans for an in-person winter 2020 commencement,” said Chief Enrollment Management Officer Kay Maurin. “In order to maximize the safety of our graduates and their guests, the format has been updated to include multiple ceremonies at an outside venue. Every candidate will have the opportunity to cross the stage as a proud Southeastern graduate.”
Southeastern will hold two commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 for the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 for the College of Business. The College of Nursing and Health Sciences commencement ceremony is 10 a.m. Dec. 9, while the ceremony for the College of Education and the College of Science and Technology will take place the same day at 2 p.m.
So that all guests may be safely accommodated according to capacity limitations, each graduate may invite two guests. All participants and guests will be required to wear masks, social distancing will be strictly enforced and limited handicap seating is available.
For those unable to attend, all ceremonies will be streamed at thesoutheasternchannel.com/programs/graduation/ and will be broadcast on the Southeastern Channel via Charter Spectrum. Afterward, the Southeastern Channel will broadcast it several times, make it available on the website for on-demand viewing and place it on YouTube at www.youtube.com/SoutheasternChannel.