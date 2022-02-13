The inaugural Kroux of Karkus walked into Sidney Hutchinson Park ready to show off their Mardi Gras costumes and floats for the Bark in the Park.
Organizers said 45 pets were entered in the contest and more than 100 pet-owners showed up for the fun in Sydney Hutchinson park.
The following are the answers to the requested questions concerning the City of Walker’s 1st Annual Bark in the Park:
Winners included
- People’s Choice: Sophie Gilmore and her Aussi mix, Scotty
- Owner and Pet look-alike: Victoria Collum and her Labradoodle Pyrenees Mix, Millie
- Original Wagon: Brittnie Gautreau and her Silky Terrier, Bella Grace.
- Best Costume: Michelle Humprey and her American Pit Bull dressed as Beth and Rip from Yellowstone.