Holiday greetings from Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate staff
The holiday season forces early deadlines and lots of coordination in the newspaper business. This issue had to be ready almost a week in advance in order to make sure you have it on Christmas Day.
Writers Leila Pitchford and Cathy Hughes and news aides Kristie Bihm and Marchand Jones join me in wishing a merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all of our readers.
It's a joy to bring community news to you each week. We tell the stories of everyday life in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes. To do this, we also depend on a few part-time folks, like contributing writer Vic Couvillion and photographer David Normand.
This is the time of year we reminisce about our favorite childhood Christmas memories. My memory includes a stuffed tiger I received when I was 5 or 6 years old. My dad worked at LSU, and he took me to see Mike often. So, receiving a stuffed Mike was exciting. More than 50 years later, I still have that faded and now unstuffed tiger. He's missing an eye and has some bald spots, but he sits on my dresser in a place of honor.
Take a moment in between unwrapping gifts and dashing from house to house to remember a touching moment from Christmas past.
Writer Leila Pitchford also has a stuffed tiger memory.
"I don't remember when I got my stuffed tiger. It was always there. What I do remember is the photo shoot involving the tiger and a sweatshirt.
"The first Peach Bowl was in 1968, when I was 3. LSU and Florida State faced each other in that game. My parents went to LSU. My dad's uncle worked in the athletics department at Florida State and had sent me a Florida State sweatshirt.
"My father was a newspaperman and volunteered me for the art for a preview story: Three-year-old me, wearing a Florida State shirt, holding my tiger with a purple LSU blanket wrapped around me.
"It was an iconic photo in my household."
LSU won that Peach Bowl 31-27.