Happy Thanksgiving!
Enjoy this pause in the schedule to give thanks and rest. Lots of December activities are already on the calendar, as you can see in this space. Be sure to check all season long to see what you want to join.
Girls night out
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is hosting a Girls Night Out at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. Join artist instructor Shelly Frederick at the ACLP Gallery paint a snowman with acrylic paint on canvas. Deadline to join is Tuesday, but seating is limited. Cost is $35, which includes supplies.
Run Run Rudolph
The Run Run Rudolph PARDS Color Fun Run starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at South Park, 7510 Vincent Road, Denham Springs. Sign in for the 3k race is at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $40 for ages 13 and older and $25 for ages 5-12 years old. Register at www.pardsla.com/programs through 5 p.m. Sunday or at the gate until 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 1. Come dressed in Christmas-themed running gear and get doused in red and green color. Food, live music, prizes and vendors will be available.
Breakfast with Santa
The Live Oak 4-H and the Child Development and Student Teaching and Reaching classes will host a Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at Live Oak High Cafeteria. A portion of the ticket helps people in need through the 4-H Community Service projects.
Attendees can visit Santa and Oakley the Live Oak Eagle as well as eat breakfast, play games, participate in crafts, music, prizes and face painting.
Purchase tickets through Wednesday at www.liveoakhigh.org. Tickets are $6 each in advance. Names will be on a will-call list at the door. Tickets at the door will be $8. Include children’s names when placing the order. Children younger than 1 are free.
For questions or to purchase tickets, contact Delanea Buffalo at (225) 271-3757 or by fax at (225) 665-8850 or by email at delanea.buffalo@lpsb.org.
Winter Wonderland
The 10th annual St. Joseph Catholic Church Winter Wonderland, A Taste of French Settlement, is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 2. The church is at 15710 La. 16, French Settlement. The third annual Light Parade starts at 5:30 p.m.
Father Jason's Christmas Village, which has grown to more than 500 major pieces is a highlight. Craft booths will have local artists. Free children's activities, hay rides, a classic car and truck show and visits with Santa are available.
Local favorites, including chicken and andouille gumbo, seafood gumbo, jambalaya, chicken fettuccini, pastalaya, fried fish, seafood pistolettes, boudin balls, homemade sweets and more will be available.
Get some swings in
The 2018 Walker High School Softball Hit-A-Thon is at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Walker high Randy Bradshaw Softball Field. A $5 donation gets 10 swings on the field. Entry is $5, and concessions will be sold. Fans can also vote for the Best Ugly Sweater.
Food collection
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 in Walker and Mighty Moms are teaming to collect nonperishable food for children in the parish. On various days, Santa and a fire vehicle will drive routes with a vehicle behind them to collect the food. Visit the fire district's Facebook page to find specific times and routes for the Christmas collection. The visits start Saturday and Sunday. Weather may force changes also.
Other Christmas activities
The annual Christmas in the Village celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday with the lighting of the Christmas lights at Old City Hall, followed at 7 p.m. by a Christmas Carol skit. Tickets are needed for the skit. Visit the Christmas in the Village Facebook page for more activities.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard is holding his annual toy drive for needy families in the area. The drive is accepting toy donations at local Walmart Supercenters and at Bass Pro through the beginning of December. Donations can be mailed to Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade, P.O. Box 1515, Livingston, LA 70754. All donations are tax-deductible.
As part of Christmas in the Village, toys are being accepted through Dec. 8 the Antique Village Toy Drive.
Applications to receive toys will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Nov. 30 and Dec. 3-7 at 29255 Woodside Drive, Walker. Toys are delivered Dec. 19.