A bicyclist wearing dark clothing was struck and killed around 4 a.m. Friday after getting off his bike and walking along the shoulder of LA Hwy 16 north of Weiss Road, according to Louisiana State Police.
Ronald Ridgedell, 47, of Amite, walked into the northbound when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Charles Barns Jr., 64, of Greensburg. There were no street lights in the area, LSP said.
Ridgedell was pronounced dead at the scene. Barns was wearing his seatbelt and was not inured, LSP said.
The coroner's office has not performed an autopsy or toxicology report.
The crash remains under investigation.