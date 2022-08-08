Seventh annual Livingston Parish Book Fest on the way
Livingston Parish Library announces the return of its annual book festival celebrating books, literacy and the parish. The Livingston Parish Book Festival will be hosted Oct. 15 at the Main Branch in Livingston.
The seventh annual book fest will mark the return of the library’s popular event, following cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The free event will feature local author discussions, book signings, live music and free food. All attendees will receive a free book while supplies last.
More information about the festival will be released in the coming weeks.
Applications are open for interested authors and community organizations seeking to participate. To apply, visit www.mylpl.info/BookFestival and complete the appropriate online form. Community organizations seeking to participate must offer services that directly effect Livingston Parish residents.
Art classes available
Classes at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish include:
- Bible Journaling class will from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 8 and Sept. 22, with Instructor Jenny Bauer. This class is free and open to ages 12 and up. They are every 2nd and 4th Thursday each month.
- Join Artist Instructor Amber Hilbun for a Studio Social from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17. Bring your own project or come hang out and make new like-minded friends. This is free and open to the public.
- Also, “Concept to Color: Simplifying the Landscape,” an oil painting workshop with Louisiana artist and CLP juried artist instructor Nanci Charpentier will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 and Sept. 16, at Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 113 N. Hummell St., Denham Springs. This is a get back-to-basics workshop taking the students from photos, sketches and value studies through to a final full color painting. It works from small to large and uses a limited color palette and reference materials to simplify the composition for a final painting. Cost is $200 plus supplies, for ages 18 and up, with a minimum of eight students and a maximum of 12 students.
Contact (225) 664-1168 or info@artslivingston.org, or register online at www.artslivingston.org/shop.
Mulkey to speak at Women's Leadership Event
The 2022 Livingston Parish Women's Leadership Event Keynote Speaker is LSU Women's Basketball coach Kim Mulkey. The event theme is Winning in Life and will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Forrest Grove, Denham Springs. Visit tinyurl.com/yrruknh7 for tickets and sponsorships.
Learn about the history of voting in the U.S.
The traveling Smithsonian exhibit “Voices and Votes” will be at Old City Hall in Denham Springs through Oct. 22. Admission is free. Group tours can be arranged by calling Old City Hall at (225) 667-7512. Related programs start in September at Denham Springs-Walker Library.