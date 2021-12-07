Growing Up: Boys
Our Lady of the Lake Livingston is holding a session for teen boys from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Dec. 18, in the community room, second floor.
"Growing Up: BOYS, A Class for Preteen Boys" will help sons understand the physical and emotional changes they will experience in puberty. It is designed for boys ages 10-12 and their dads/moms.
The meeting is free. Registration is required. Call (225) 324-0053.
Christmas parades and events
- Albany: Thursday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.
- Denham Springs: Saturday, Dec. 11, 2 p.m.
- Livingston: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m., Lighted Christmas Parade and Gift Fair
- Walker Christmas Parade: 11 a.m., Dec. 18. The parade starts at Walker High School with floats, marching bands, antique cars and horses. People interested in participating in the parade should submit an entry form at https://files.constantcontact.com/88149670501/1c51e139-c91b-4507-81c9-9013171ad504.pdf. For information, contact Sandi McGrew, community outreach coordinator at sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov or (225) 523-7003.
Christmas in the Park, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 18. The event at Sidney Hutchinson Park will have a Farmers Market, Christmas music, photos with Santa, food trucks and lots of seasonal activities.
Get advice from FEMA
Disaster survivors working on their homes after Hurricane Ida can visit Home Depot in Denham Springs to talk with FEMA mitigation specialists about their damage and discuss how to best how to reduce risk in future disasters.
FEMA mitigation specialists will be available from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., through Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2255 Home Depot Drive, Denham Springs.
Mitigation advisers will give tips about rebuilding and protecting homes from future disaster-related damage such as high winds and water. They will also have information about selecting contractors, flood insurance, roof repair and other topics.
Call (833) FEMA-4-US or (833) 336-2487 to speak to a mitigation specialist. Or email a specialist at LAMit@fema.dhs.gov. On the web, visit fema.connectsolutions.com/lamit, fema.connectsolutions.com/la-es-mit for Spanish, or fema.connectsolutions.com/la-vie-mit for Vietnamese.