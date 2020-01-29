ALBANY — Over the years, the United States has been described as a land of plenty, but for many, the word plenty has come to mean that their homes, garages, vehicles, storage units and other places in their lives have become filled with a variety of objects that create clutter.
In an effort to assist patrons with innovative ways to rid their lives of clutter, the Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System offered a session on decluttering on Jan. 7. Featured speaker was Darrelyn Moore, of Denham Springs, who is one of few certified professional organizers in the state. Moore treated visitors with an hourlong session on ways to bring more order, with less clutter, into their lives.
Moore, who is the proprietor of No Moore Clutter, a specialized business that assists customers with ways to control clutter in their lives, said she chose this profession because she wanted to assist others who needed help organizing their lives in a number of ways.
For Moore, clutter in one’s life means more than just unsightly piles of accumulated items. Opening her lecture, she described four types of clutter that have an impact on people and families.
She labeled the first, and most obvious type, as physical clutter. This, she said, was the unorganized storage of many and various objects in drawers, closets, rooms, garages and even storage units. She noted, “storage units are now a billion-dollar industry and this is to serve many who have just accumulated so much stuff that they no longer have a place to keep it so they have to rent space for what they probably no longer need.”
Moore’s second type of clutter she defined as mental and emotional clutter. “There are some people who have a fear of not being able to accomplish what it is that they are supposed to do. They look at areas of their homes where clutter has accumulated and they just give up and decide that they just can’t do anything about it. It takes resolve and perhaps special help for these people to find the motivation to rid their lives of the clutter that seems to keep piling up,” she said.
Describing what she termed as a “new type of clutter,” Moore said electronic devices have now become cluttered to the point where some who need stored information on their smartphones and computers can no longer find that information because they just can’t get rid of the many things stored in the devices. “Eventually, all those emails and photos start to pile up ... At some point it can become overwhelming and becomes just one more thing that brings frustration into one’s life,” she said.
“Spiritual clutter” is the fourth form of disorder on Moore’s list. She related her personal story of recovery from the flood of August 2016. “Along with almost everyone else in Livingston Parish, my husband and I faced the terrible fact that our home and camp were filled with water. All my family and friends faced the same problem. I cried for six months ... but through it all, my husband said that we should look at the flood as a time for purging of many things that we no longer needed. I started helping other people who were in need and found some consolation in this. One day, a total stranger came by while we were working to restore the house and he said, ‘I want to pray with you in your hour of need.’ This changed my attitude. ... I decided I would stop worrying about my problems and start helping others and that’s when I got the idea to help people organize their lives,” she said.
Moore said that she has been trying to help people rid themselves of physical clutter and spiritual clutter. She said she encourages people to try and bring order into their lives by clearing their minds of needless worry and concentrating or organizing those things that they can control.
Her first suggestion on decluttering one’s home was a simple one: get comfortable. “When you are faced with the task of, say, cleaning out a cluttered closet, put on some comfortable slippers and make yourself get in the mood to do the thing that you really don’t want to do. Get in the right mood before you take on the job of organizing a cluttered area of your home,” she said.
She then launched into a series of demonstrations on how to organize drawers, closets and areas of the kitchen. Moore demonstrated numerous and varied plastic trays, small storage bins, racks and other implements that can be used to organize a wide variety of objects. She said that many of these storage containers are cheap and can be purchased at dollar stores or even yard sales. As an example, she said that to organize medicine bottles, one way is to buy two cheap pie pans and some marbles or small decorator stones. Put the stones or marbles in one pan and the other pan on top and you have an inexpensive “lazy Susan” that can hold your pill bottles.
She reminded her audience that they should also secure a basic tool kit that can be of assistance in myriad ways. She pointed out that by organizing items that have accumulated in “forgotten spaces” a homeowner can save money. “For example,” she said, ‘before you run out to buy another roll of tape, look around, you may have several rolls hidden in clutter that you’ve forgotten about. If you organize everything, you might learn that you have more usable items than you thought,” she noted.
Moore used the acronym SORT to emphasize one way to control clutter. The ‘S” stands for properly saving those things that are necessary. The “O” stands for offloading those things that one no longer needs but are reluctant to part with. Moore suggested donating such items to nonprofit organizations that maintain resell stores. The “R” is for relocating items that can be better stored than in a manner that creates clutter. The “T” is for throwing away things that are no longer of use and are not worth retaining.
Moore pointed out that one step on the path to controlling clutter is to make an effort not to acquire so many items that eventually create clutter. For instance, she noted that most children have toys that tend to accumulate as clutter.
Moore said she earned her certified professional organizer status through an online course that required weeks of study and an exhaustive final examination. She said she knows of another certified organizer in New Orleans and added that the profession is relatively new and not many professionals have entered the field. She charges $40 an hour to assist those who retain her services in controlling clutter in their homes.
She reminded her audience that all branches of the Livingston Parish Library System have a number of books on ways to control clutter. A library staff member demonstrated about 10 such books for those attending the session.