HAMMOND — A treasured English institution, the serving of high tea was brought to the city’s main thoroughfare, Thomas Street, on Dec. 8, when the Regional Arts Center hosted a Victorian tea with three courses of traditional fare, including a sampling of a variety of teas.
The center offered two seatings, one at noon and the other at 2 p.m., and all 32 seats at each gathering were sold out in advance. The Victorian tea was conceived as a fundraiser for the Arts Council gallery and as a venue where local artists could sell their creations.
Maureen Joyce, director of the Regional Arts Center for the past 18 months, said she came up with the idea of holding a high tea based on her time spent living in Europe.
“A Victorian tea is a very special experience, and I, with the support of the art center’s board, thought it would be a great idea to hold a tea during the holiday season," she said. "There’s something very special about a tea, and the response we received showed that our idea was a very good one. We have had a great response to the Victorian tea, and the event has brought new visitors to our center."
Following tradition, the tea featured three courses. The first, known as the savory course, featured ham, chutney, turkey, egg salad, chicken salad and pimento cheese, and the venerable cucumber sandwiches. The second course included an assortment of sweets served with lemon curd and clotted cream. Available for sampling were cream puffs, truffle balls, cake, macaroons, handmade chocolate confections, French tartlets, peppermint balls and a variety of cookies. The third course was a sampling of various teas.
“I lived in France for a year, and traveled all over Europe and experienced and appreciated many different cultures and what they had to offer," Joyce said. "When I looked back on my time in England and looked out at beautiful, historic downtown Hammond, I just felt that this was a great place and the right time to offer a Victorian tea. It was fun to put the tea together, and I think we have created a nice holiday experience."
All of the food was made by Joyce, her staff and board members who oversee activities at the Regional Arts Center. She said the board members pored over recipes and came up with the correct foods for the tea.
The center was decorated with a Christmas theme and the walls were covered with artworks by local artists. All artwork on display was for sale, and Joyce said the artists had reduced their prices for the holiday season.
“We had a call out to artists who wished to show their creations. This is a curated exhibition. Artists Katherine Scherer and Nancy Perrilloux reviewed all the submissions and determined which creations were acceptable for the show," she said. "What we have assembled here demonstrates a high level of craftsmanship and originality by local and area artists. Visitors to the Arts Council have expressed their appreciation for the great art that we have on display."
Joyce said the Victorian tea was the latest attempt to bring people into the arts center to view the creativity of local and regional artists.
“We are truly blessed to be located in historic downtown Hammond, just across the street from the restored Columbia Theater," Joyce said. "The downtown area enhances the arts center. We recently added a coffee shop in the arts center and we see this as working well with the theater. We are considering opening up the center when there are productions at the theater so that those attending events there can pop over here before, during intermissions and after theater productions. We look forward to working with the theater to make a visit to downtown even more enjoyable."
Joyce, who lives in Baton Rouge, has a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in art history from LSU. Among her experiences was operating a restaurant in Baton Rouge for six years.
“My experience in the food industry helped plan this tea," she said. "My restaurant was known as a farm-to-table establishment, and I always enjoyed making a delightful presentation with food. That is what we tried to do here at the Victorian tea, and everyone seems pleased with how things have turned out."
Joyce said the Regional Arts Center has been involved in food-themed programs before. For several years, the center has sponsored the Culinary Arts Program. Four times a year, those enrolled in the program participate in a demonstration meal planned and prepared by a professional chef at the Alack Culinary Equipment and Supplies Superstore in Hammond. A fifth gourmet meal is served at the arts center to mark the conclusion of that year’s culinary series.
“Our staff and board members really enjoyed putting their culinary skills to good use in planning for the Victorian tea. They put their talents and special gifts to good use in planning this event, which will help enhance the arts in our community,” she said.