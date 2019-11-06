A grand jury has indicted Errol Hicks, the man accused of shooting much-loved daycare owner Carol Hutchinson in a domestic violence murder in September.

The 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office issued a release Wednesday morning saying the grand jury had returned with its indictment and Hicks is scheduled for arraignment next month.

Hicks, 68, is charged with second degree murder.

Authorities say Hicks shot Hutchinson in what was once their shared McLin Road home the afternoon of Sept. 28. Court records say Hutchinson survived the gunshot, but ran down the road seeking help from neighbors.

One neighbor answered the door but had Hutchinson wait in a garage area while they called police, but Hicks found the woman and shot her in that time, the documents say.

Hicks and Hutchinson had been in a relationship, but a friend of Hutchinson's said they had recently broken up prior to the woman's death. That friend said Hutchinson was at Hicks' McLin Road home that day to retrieve some of her belongings following the breakup.

Hutchinson owned Little Peoples Playstation, a daycare in Livingston. She was described by friends and family as "wonder woman" and the business, located less than a half-mile from the Livingston Parish Courthouse, is now adorned with a Wonder Woman banner by its sign.

Hicks is scheduled for arraignment Dec. 12.