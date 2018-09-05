Live Oak takes to the air to start 2018 season
So much for the ground-and-pound approach from Live Oak seasons past.
On his team's opening offensive play Friday night, senior quarterback Sal Palermo dropped straight back into the pocket, then arced a beautiful 44-yard touchdown pass to Darian Ricard down the right sideline.
Just like that, the new-look Eagles were off and flying.
Palermo would have one more haymaker of a touchdown pass — an 84-yard strike to Grant Richardson on a similar deep route — in a 28-3 victory over Woodlawn in the season opener.
He finished with 206 passing yards, making his lone mistake on an interception late in the first half.
"We knew if we got good field position, we were going to look at taking a shot," Palermo said of the opening play. "We got the look (from the defense) we wanted."
Ranked eighth in the opening Class 5A state poll, the Eagles will work to build toward their fourth playoff appearance in coach Brett Beard's four seasons.
But judging by their opening performance, they may take a slightly different route.
Live Oak usually relied on a physical, clock-eating rushing attack in previous seasons. The running came later in a game Friday that started with a heavy dose of passing.
Palermo attempted 12 passes in the first half alone, completing seven of them for 193 yards and the two scores.
Beard said the plan is to keep defenses honest.
Also, he said passing the ball caters to Palermo's strengths as a quarterback.
"We've got to do some things that fit his skill set and let him lead this program," Beard said.
Palermo started all 13 games last year as Live Oak reached the quarterfinals for the first time.
Because of that, Woodlawn coach Daniel Luquet said, the Panthers weren't caught off-guard by what they saw from him Friday.
"When you have a quarterback that's experienced and knows the offense, when you go into the next season you can expand on the offense," Luquet said. "He's a gamer. He's a baller. That kid was the quarterback for a quarterfinal football team, so nothing rattles him."
The Eagles will look to make it two straight to start the season when they travel to face Mandeville this week.
All five Livingston Parish teams were victorious in their season openers.
Denham sees Finley
During his time at St. Stanislaus in Mississippi, coach Bill Conides mentored future LSU quarterback Myles Brennan.
Conides will get a good look at another future LSU quarterback when Denham Springs hosts TJ Finley and Ponchatoula on Friday night.
Finley is a junior but committed to Ed Orgeron and the Tigers earlier this year.
Finding a way to slow the 6-foot-6, 230-pounder will indeed be a tall task for a Denham Springs defense that opened Conides' second season with the Yellow Jackets by pitching a virtual shutout against Hammond.
In the 23-7 win over Hammond, the Tornadoes scored their only points on a fumble return.
Denham Springs got a solid performance from its own junior quarterback in the opener as Luke Lunsford completed 17 of 32 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown.
Thomas breaks out
Basketball star Brian Thomas tipped off his varsity football career with a slam dunk of a performance.
The sophomore wide receiver scored touchdowns of 89, 63 and 75 yards for Walker as the Wildcats opened the season with a 35-18 road victory over Dutchtown on Friday.
Thomas finished with four catches for 223 yards.
Junior quarterback Ethan McMasters, who has been battling sophomore Christian Ard for the starting job, was on the front end of all three long touchdown passes.
Two late defensive scores stretched out the margin in a game Dutchtown led 18-13 with 10 minutes to play.
Walker is back on the road again this week to face Broadmoor.
Albany, Springfield win
Albany and Springfield are both off to 1-0 starts and will have one more game apiece before facing each other in their annual Week 3 clash.
Albany gave Mike Janis a victory in his head-coaching debut by holding off Varnado 13-7. The Hornets will travel to face Independence this week.
Springfield took care of Ascension Christian 56-27. The schedule continues with another home game Friday against Cohen.
LOHS volleyball outlasts Springfield
Live Oak and Springfield met Aug. 30 in a volleyball match featuring two teams that advanced to the second round of the playoffs last year.
Live Oak survived 3-2 in what coach Chastity Sims described as a grueling — and often ugly — three-hour affair.
"It was brutal for a while, probably not just for me but for Springfield's coach as well," Sims said. "There were a lot of mental errors, but we played hard and fought through it. Thank goodness we won."
Olivia Betz had 23 kills and 16 blocks as Live Oak improved to 2-1. Jamie Elenbaas had 32 digs to go with 17 blocks.
Live Oak is looking to build on a first-round win in the Division II playoffs last year. Springfield lost in Division III's second round.