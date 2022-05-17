Livingston3.jpg

Livingston Parish students at the 2022 Southeast Regional 4-H Culinary Arts Contest in Ponchatoula include, from left, back row, Jewelie Green, Mollie Bailey, Levi Lockhart, Hailey Rogers, Anna Bravata, Matthew Vosburg, Oaklee Bigner, and William Vosburg; and front row,4-H Agent Christy Sorenson, Mason Bailey, Jacob Hutchison, Morgan Lawson, Addilyn Hall, Logan Vulgamore, Olivia Vulgamore, Haleigh Nettles, and 4-H Agent Mikaela Davenport.

 Provided photo

Fifteen 4-H members from Livingston Parish competed in the 2022 Southeast Regional 4-H Culinary Arts Contest on March 10 at the Lions Club, Ponchatoula.

Levi Lockhart, Oaklee Bigner and Morgan Lawson each finished first in their categories.

Students each prepared a dish from a variety of categories, including Seafood, Beef, Poultry, Egg, Sugar and Bento Contest. Judges from the area sampled the dishes and awarded first, second and third place winners in each category as well as blue, red and white ribbons.

4-H members participating were:

North Corbin Junior High

Olivia Vulgamore: third place, Seafood/Oyster

Logan Vulgamore: Red Ribbon, Egg/Dessert

Levi Lockhart: first place, Beef/Low Calorie

North Corbin Elementary

Matthew Vosburg: third place, Seafood/Fish & Other Seafood

William Vosburg: Blue Ribbon, Seafood/Crawfish

Doyle High

Oaklee Bigner: first place, Beef/One Dish Meal and Red Ribbon, Sugar/Pies

Hailey Rogers: third place, Poultry/Chicken

Holden High

Jewelie Green: third place, Beef/Quick & Easy and White Ribbon, Egg/Appetizer/Salad

Anna Bravata: Red Ribbon, Poultry/Processed Poultry Products

Mason Bailey: Red Ribbon, Egg/Main Dish

Mollie Bailey: Red Ribbon, Sugar/Candy

South Fork Elementary

Jacob Hutchison: third place, Poultry/Other Poultry Products

Eastside Elementary

Addilyn Hall: second place, Sugar/Cakes

Live Oak Middle

Morgan Lawson: first place, Bento Box

Member-at-large

Haleigh Nettles: White Ribbon, Seafood/Crab