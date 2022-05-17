Fifteen 4-H members from Livingston Parish competed in the 2022 Southeast Regional 4-H Culinary Arts Contest on March 10 at the Lions Club, Ponchatoula.
Levi Lockhart, Oaklee Bigner and Morgan Lawson each finished first in their categories.
Students each prepared a dish from a variety of categories, including Seafood, Beef, Poultry, Egg, Sugar and Bento Contest. Judges from the area sampled the dishes and awarded first, second and third place winners in each category as well as blue, red and white ribbons.
4-H members participating were:
North Corbin Junior High
Olivia Vulgamore: third place, Seafood/Oyster
Logan Vulgamore: Red Ribbon, Egg/Dessert
Levi Lockhart: first place, Beef/Low Calorie
North Corbin Elementary
Matthew Vosburg: third place, Seafood/Fish & Other Seafood
William Vosburg: Blue Ribbon, Seafood/Crawfish
Doyle High
Oaklee Bigner: first place, Beef/One Dish Meal and Red Ribbon, Sugar/Pies
Hailey Rogers: third place, Poultry/Chicken
Holden High
Jewelie Green: third place, Beef/Quick & Easy and White Ribbon, Egg/Appetizer/Salad
Anna Bravata: Red Ribbon, Poultry/Processed Poultry Products
Mason Bailey: Red Ribbon, Egg/Main Dish
Mollie Bailey: Red Ribbon, Sugar/Candy
South Fork Elementary
Jacob Hutchison: third place, Poultry/Other Poultry Products
Eastside Elementary
Addilyn Hall: second place, Sugar/Cakes
Live Oak Middle
Morgan Lawson: first place, Bento Box
Member-at-large
Haleigh Nettles: White Ribbon, Seafood/Crab