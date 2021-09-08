In August, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason G. Ard was appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice, according to a new release from Gov. John Bel Edwards' office.
He will serve as a person having a vital concern with law enforcement and administration of criminal justice. The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice serves to improve the operations of the criminal justice and juvenile justice system and promote public safety by providing progressive leadership and coordination within the criminal justice community.