Looking for family fun?
The South Branch Library branch is hosting Family Fun Fest on the second Thursday of every month. The library will provide the activities, which may include movies, crafts and games for all ages.
From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, families will create art using the pour painting technique
Fit for the cure
For every person fitted for a bra by a professional fitter during the event, Wacoal will donate $2 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. In Livingston Parish, the event will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Belk in Juban Crossing.
Book discussion set
As part of activities with the Smithsonian Water Ways exhibit, a book discussion about "Fragile Grounds, Louisiana's Endangered Cemeteries," by Jessica Schexnayder and Mary H. Manhein will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 20, at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 N. Hummel St., Denham Springs. The book may be purchased at Cavalier House Books, 100 N. Range Ave.
Alumni softball game
The Walker High School Softball Alumni Game is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 6. Lunch will be served at noon for participating alumni.
Admission for the five-inning game is $5. Players get in free, and concessions will be available. Contact Hali W. Fletcher at hali.fletcher@lpsb.org or (225) 278-9321 to register.
Free flu shots at library
Walgreens of Walker will be providing free flu shots at Livingston Parish Library branches. Call the specific branch for details.
- Denham Springs-Walker Branch: 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13
- South: 4 p.m. Sept. 20
- Main Branch: 4 p.m., Sept. 25
- Watson Branch: 4 p.m., Sept. 26
Vendors sought
- The Creole Festival and Decareaux Trade Sheaux is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at the French Settlement Town Pavilion. Applications are being taken for craft booth vendors. Email decareauxtradesheaux@yahoo.com or aydellk@phelps.com or call Kim Aydell at (225) 975-0530 for information.
- The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is sponsoring Arts Avenue on Mattie Street during the Denham Springs Antique Village Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6. Artists may purchase vendor spots to sell their original artwork. Visit artslivingston.org/arts-avenue to download the form. Turn in applications to the office at Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 N. Hummell St., Denham Springs, or email a scanned copy to artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net. The deadline is Sept. 21.