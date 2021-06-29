The Tangipahoa Parish Library system put real “tails” into its summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” when it provided free pony rides at the Hammond Branch on Saturday.
Lauren Dileberto, youth activities director for the library system, said the pony rides were the latest activity offered to library patrons as part of the summer reading program. A large group youngsters from throughout the area lined up for a turn at riding the ponies.
The ponies were provided by Mrs. Kim’s TK Pony Rides, of Independence.