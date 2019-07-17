Dawn Perret, a teacher from Galvez Middle School, joined 50 educators from across the nation for the LiftOff Summer Institute at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston earlier this month.
The program, sponsored by NASA’s Texas Space Grant Consortium, selects teachers from across the U.S. who will increase their knowledge of space education through the professional development summer institute, a news release said.
LiftOff is a collaborative effort of Texas Space Grant Consortium members and affiliates, NASA and industry. Teachers apply for LiftOff and are selected competitively. The workshops are organized around an aerospace or space science theme drawn from NASA’s diverse engineering and scientific research programs. The theme for LiftOff 2019 was Legacy of Apollo, celebrating the 50th anniversary of our landing on the moon.
Opening the weeklong institute was a presentation by former Astronaut Clay Anderson, who shared “Turn Pages into Dreams.” He has authored three books. Two additional astronauts spoke to the educators during the week: Apollo XIII astronaut Fred Haise shared his momentous experience, and Jerry Ross shared his experiences as a seven-time space walker while giving each teacher a copy of his book, “Spacewalker,” and the accompanying CD.
The teachers heard from several scientists and engineers from the Astromaterials Department from NASA's Johnson Space Center. John Gruener shared “What We Learned from Apollo,” Paul Niles talked about the new “Moon2Mars” initiative, and Samuel Lawrence spoke on “Exploring the Moon in the 21st Century.”
Teachers increased their knowledge of working and living in space while visiting scientists and engineers in the Astromaterials Lab where they viewed the Apollo Moon Rocks, Genesis Lab, Stardust Lab and CT chamber. The experience continued during tours of the Food Lab, Neutral Buoyancy Lab and Spacesuit lab.
Norm Chaffee, Apollo-era rocket engineer, explained each stage of the Saturn V rocket. Being certified to check out the Lunar and Meteorite Samples and sharing proven lessons for the classroom were highlights, according to those attending.