Doyle High hosted Episcopal of Baton Rouge for a boys basketball game last week, and the early season matchups turned into a teachable moment for coach Daniel Kennedy.
After keeping things close for a half, the Tigers shooting went cold in what turned into a 72-52 loss. Doyle was 5-3 before its game at St. Helena this week; another game that Kennedy will use to build chemistry for a team that lost seven seniors from last season.
“We’re trying to develop an identity and a toughness,” Kennedy said after the Episcopal game. “I think the toughness is what we’re lacking right now. Our guys played hard, but I don’t think we played very smart.”
In particular, Kennedy was looking for a better response from his team to combat second-half runs by Episcopal. The Knights opened the third quarter with an 11-2 burst, and outscored Doyle 10-2 to start the fourth.
“We were down six points at the half and probably missed six or seven layups,” Kennedy said. “That carried into the second half. We might not have won the game, but it would have made a difference as far as how it was played toward the end.”
There were bright spots. Forwards Wyatt Shoemaker and Abedn Kennedy each scored 10 points, and point guard Champ Morales finished with 15.
With the district 10-2A opener against French Settlement still a month away, Doyle has time to work on its game.
Change coming in local high school districts
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s executive committee recently approved the district plans that will be in place beginning with the 2022-21 school year, and the biggest changes for Livingston Parish came in class 5A.
Since the 2015-16 school year, Livingston schools Walker, Live Oak and Denham Springs have competed in district 4-5A along with East Baton Rouge Parish schools Zachary, Scotlandville and Central. The new plan has the Livingston schools moving into 5-5A where they will join the Ascension Parish trio of Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant to form a six-school league.
The reception from all schools involved has been positive.
In class 3A, Albany will now be in district 8-3A with traditional rivals Bogalusa and Jewel Sumner. It will also feature Amite and Pine, each moving up from 2A. Former district foes Hannan and Loranger will step up to 4A.
District 7-2A will stay much the same with a lineup that includes Springfield and non-football member French Settlement. St. Helena and Independence will join the league.
Doyle moves up from 2A into a large group for district 6-3A that includes seven teams in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Holden and Maurepas will now be in district 7-B along with Christ Episcopal, Christo Rey and Mount Hermon.