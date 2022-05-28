Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center in downtown Ponchatoula is gearing up for its first summer program.
Summer events kick off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, with Trippin’ with Trailblazers. Learn about innovative women in dance and music from Cynthia Fellom Tricou, co-founder, artistic director, and instructor at Fellom Ballet, and James Square, director of bands in Tangipahoa Parish Schools.
The summer festivities continue with a live performance from Lake Ragan at 6 p.m., Friday, June 3.
Twin Steeples is launching its first Professional Prep Series in various forms of art.
During the week of June 20-24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., professional choreographer and dancer Albert Cattafi is hosting the first Professional Prep Series: Dance and Theatre.
During this week-long workshop, Cattafi will focus on four specific dance styles in which he teaches both the physical movement and practical business skills of that style. This workshop is geared toward performers seeking to launch their professional career in dance and theater.
The second session in the Professional Prep Series will focus on the visual arts. This one-day workshop will be June 28. Kim Howes Zabbia, full-time professional artist with a master's degree in fine arts, will teach business practices for success in studio art.
Twin Steeples is also launching its first band camp series with board member James Square. Students must provide their own instrument or arrange for a rental instrument. The two band camps are:
S.M.I.L.E.: June 13-17, 8:30 a.m. to noon. This camp is designed for students with experience in school ensembles. G.L.E. is for students with one to two years of experience, and advanced is for students with three or more years of experience. Topics include tone, sight-reading, basic conducting, score reading and more. Camp registration fee is $100 and includes T-shirt, printed materials, performance tickets, reception Friday and daily snack.
Strike up the Band: July 18–22, 8:30 a.m. to noon. This camp is for beginners and students with limited school band experience. Students will learn basic music literacy, tone production, music math skills and more. Instruments taught are flute, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, baritone and percussion (bells). Camp registration fee is $125 and includes T-shirt, printed materials, performance tickets, reception Friday and daily snack.
Other events include:
June 16: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. An Evening with James Square
July 7: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Happening: Photography with Riyen Helg
July 22: 6 p.m. Live with Brandon Perrin and Wes Watkins
July 26: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Happening: Photography Chat with Phillip Colwart
Aug. 3: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Intro to Inkle Weaving