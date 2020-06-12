Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash late Thursday night on Louisiana Highway 22 in Livingston Parish, state police report.
The accident happened after 10 p.m. on LA 22 near LA 16 in Maurepas.
According to Louisiana State Police, 50-year-old Loyd Fletcher of Maurepas was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of LA 22 in a Chevrolet Silverado. Police say Tina Lanoux, 53 of Gonzales, was traveling westbound on LA 22 in a Nissan Xterra when Fletcher struck her, resulting in a head-on collision.
Lanoux died at the scene, state police said. Fletcher was transported to a hospital where he later died.
Neither driver was restrained at the time of accident, LSP said.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. LSP did not specify whether or not impairment was a factor in the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.