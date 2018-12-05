HAMMOND — Ten Southeastern Louisiana University vocal performance students and one alumnus were finalists — including four first-place winners — at the Louisiana Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing competition recently at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
Sara Cage, of Baton Rouge, was the first student in school history to receive three first-place awards at the competition in the senior women’s division, Hall Johnson spiritual category, and upper-level music-theater women. Cage also received the Governor’s Award as the most promising student at the competition.
Also receiving first-place nods were William Dopp, of Independence, sophomore men; Caitlyn Rodrigue, of Thibodaux, sophomore women; and Joshua Staes, of Baton Rouge, older advanced men.
Other students recognized at the competition included Andrew Butler, of River Ridge, second place sophomore men; Cody Sires, a Southeastern alumnus, of Violet, second place older student adult women and men; Alfred Harper, of New Orleans, third place junior men; Jody Bennett, of Hammond, fourth place junior men; Ryan Blanchfield, of Hammond, fourth place younger advanced men; Camryn Rodrigue, of Thibodaux fourth place sophomore women; and Brennan Simmons, of Hammond, honorable mention senior men.
The auditions were judged by voice teachers from the National Association of Teachers Singing Louisiana Chapter. Students participated in lectures and master classes as part of the conference.
Members of the Southeastern voice faculty who contributed to conference events were Jennifer Sciortino Mouledous, Joy Ratliff, Alissa Rowe, Stephen Rushing and Kay Wainwright Schepker.