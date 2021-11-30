The Art Council of Livingston Parish’s Holiday Marketplace recently opened and a wide variety of artistic creations are on sale at the council’s gallery on Hummel Street in the Downtown Historic District of Denham Springs.
Cherie Ducote-Breaux, a member of the art council’s board of directors, said this year’s Holiday Marketplace offers the largest collection of artistic creations it has ever assembled.
“Members of the Art Council have put a tremendous amount of work into this year’s Holiday Marketplace and the variety and number of art objects available for gift-giving and for personal enjoyment is truly outstanding. On display, and for purchase, are the creations of some of the area’s most creative artists,” Ducote-Breaux said.
Now on display are oil and acrylic paintings, framed photographs, handmade jewelry, fabric arts including numerous quilted items and some sculpture. The art objects fill the lobby, the main display room, the hallways and the two small meeting rooms at the gallery.
“We had so many items submitted by our artists that we had to use every bit of available space to show this collection,” Ducote-Breaux said. “If you are looking for a very special, one-of-a-kind gift for someone, we suggest that you come by the gallery and take a look at what our artists have to offer,” she added.
Also available at the gallery are copies of the coffee table book “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish,” published last year by the arts council. The book contains striking photographs and paintings by Livingston Parish artists, brief descriptions of the various communities in the parish, and recipes that reflect the culinary traditions of the region. “These books make excellent Christmas gifts,” Ducote-Breaux said.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays. A reception for the artists that is open to the public will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Artists participating in the Holiday Marketplace are Jenny Bauer, Robert Corbin, Kerry Curtin, Mary Felder, Marita Gentry, Judy Gilmore, Mary Harris, Amber Hilbun, Jackie Hoffman, K.C. Kuhnert, Diane Scimeca, Jackie Wilson and Shelly Fredrick.
The Holiday Marketplace will be open through Dec. 29.