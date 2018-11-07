Holiday deadlines
Because of Thanksgiving holiday deadlines, items for the Nov. 22 edition of the Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate must be submitted by Nov. 13. Please send information and photos to livingston@theadvocate.com.
Preparing for Christmas
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard is holding his annual toy drive for needy families in the area.
Donations are being accepted through the Antique Village Toy Drive, Nov. 10-Dec. 8 as a part of Christmas in the Village. Drop off new, unwrapped toys for children up to age 12 at participating shops. Every donation receives a chance to win up to $200 in gift certificates to use at the shops.
The rest of Christmas in the Village activities start at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 with the Lighting of Old City Hall. A Christmas Open House is Nov. 24. The annual parade is Dec. 8, the Christmas tree lighting is Dec. 13 and a live nativity will be Dec. 15. Caroling in the Antique Village will be Dec. 1, 15 and 22.
Toy donations will also be accepted at local Walmart Supercenters and at Bass Pro at the end of November and beginning of December.
Donations can be mailed to Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade, P.O. Box 1515, Livingston, LA 70754. All donations are tax-deductible.
Applications to receive toys will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 26-30 and Dec. 3-7 at 29255 Woodside Drive, Walker. Toys are delivered Dec. 19.
Want art for gifts?
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is holding its “100 Under 100” exhibit in through Dec. 22.
Artists of various mediums will fill the gallery with 100 items priced under $100, as well as a few over, for the holiday shopping season. It is a chance to find the perfect gift of art for an art lover or that hard-to-buy-for person, while supporting local artists.
The gallery is at 133 N. Hummell St., Denham Springs. Call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org for information.
Chef's evening
Tickets are on sale for the Holiday Chef's Evening and Wine Tasting Event from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 29. Local chefs will set up in shops in the Denham Springs Antiques Village to present tastes from menu items while people shop for the holidays. Tickets are a $25 donation and available on PayPal at denhamspringsmainstreet.org. Call (225) 667-7512 for information.