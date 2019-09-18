THURSDAY

Pups to the Rescue: 4:30 p.m., South Branch Library.

Teens Give — The Foster Village: 5 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.

Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.

FRIDAY

Résumé Building: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library. Get help with formatting, composing and tidying a résumé.

MONDAY

Golden Age Movie Club: 9 a.m., South Branch Library.

Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Excel Basics: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class will teach the student the basic features of Excel along with entering, sorting and computing data.

TUESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Paw Patrol Puppies to the Rescue!: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library.

Résumé Building: 6 p.m., Watson Branch Library. 

Tabletop Gaming: 6 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.

Welcome to Basic English: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library.

WEDNESDAY

Story Time: 10 a.m., Watson Branch, Main Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.

SEPT. 26

Free Flu Shots: 4 p.m., Main Branch Library. Get ready for flu season with a free flu shot at the library, Provided by Walgreens of Walker. Attendees must present a copy of their insurance card.

LEGO Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.

Nature Redesigned: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.

Tween Improv Extravaganza: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

View comments