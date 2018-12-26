HAMMOND — The North Oaks Business Development team garnered four Pelican Awards at the annual ThreeSixtyEight Pelican Awards hosted by the Louisiana Society for Hospital Public Relations and Marketing on Nov. 9 at the Baton Rouge Marriott.
The society also honored North Oaks Marketing Director Shantel Johnson with the Marketer of the Year Golden Pelican Award.
Johnson joined the North Oaks team as a market strategist and business development representative in 2012 and was promoted to marketing director in 2014. Recognized as North Oaks’ Leader of the Month in May 2017, she directs a department that functions as an in-house advertising agency and communications firm for the health system.
As a team, North Oaks received two Pelican Awards in the “Publications” category for its CommUnity and Heartbeat newsletters.
CommUnity is an external newsletter published three times annually and reaches an average of more than 58,000 households per issue. North Oaks has produced it for 18 years to deliver medical information, health tips and preventive topics. It is also publicizes community health screenings, educational classes and support group meetings. Heartbeat is an internal staff newsletter published quarterly for 33 years.
Pelican Awards also were earned for North Oaks Medical Center’s first “Prepared for the Unexpected” Trauma Symposium and North Oaks Primary Care’s “No Time to be Sick” advertising campaign.