Persistent rain showers dampened the early start to the annual Hot August Night event sponsored by Hammond’s Downtown Development District on Aug. 26. However, as the skies cleared, large crowds began to fill Historic Downtown Hammond, where visitors perused numerous food and crafts booths, stopped by local restaurants and bars, and listened to live music on several stages.
A popular feature of Hot August Night was the Wine Stroll, which featured wine tasting at various businesses and agencies. Participants in the Wine Stroll purchased arm bands that entitled the wearer to a wine sample at each stop on the stroll.
A focal point of this year’s Hot August Night was the new Railroad Park in the heart of the city across from the U.S. Post Office on North Oak Street. The park was recently dedicated.
Hot August Night is a fundraiser for the Downtown Development District, an organization that promotes the preservation of Hammond’s historic downtown area. The group recently won a national award for its efforts in promoting a quality of life in the downtown area that promotes an active business climate as well as an area that increasingly attracts new residents.