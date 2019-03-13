THURSDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
LPSO Self-Defense Moves: 3 p.m., Main Branch Library. Learn simple and effective self-defense techniques from LPSO trained officers in this free beginners’ course.
Family Fun Fest: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.
Slime Time!: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Topsy Turvy: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
SATURDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Metabolic Syndrome: Find the Right Path with Dr. Karen Dantin: 10 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
S.T.E.A.M. Saturdays: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.
LIGO SCIENCE SATURDAY: 1 p.m., LIGO, 19100 LIGO Lane, Livingston. Get a chance to tour the facility, participate in demonstrations and activities, view a film and experiment with interactive exhibits in the exhibit gallery.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
LPSO Self-Defense Moves: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Learn simple and effective self-defense techniques from LPSO trained officers in this free beginners’ course.
Slime Time!: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Come join us for some fun, messy, activities involving everyone’s favorite goop: slime.
WEDNESDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, Albany-Springfield Branch and South Branch libraries.
MARCH 21
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Topsy Turvy Tea Party: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Enjoy a modern retelling of the classic Alice story, games and a craft.
Dodge Ball Tournament: 6 p.m., North Park, 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs.