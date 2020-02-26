THURSDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch and Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2019.
Gadgets & Gizmos: 5:30 p.m., Albany Springfield Branch Library.
I Survived the Library: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
LEGO Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Classic Film Showcase: 9:30 a.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
SATURDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2019.
Playing With Food: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
MONDAY
Baby Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Computer Basics: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class is for those that have little to no experience with computers. Turning on the computer, using the keyboard and mouse, and basic computer terms are covered.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Teen Hangout: 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Dr. Seuss: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
DIY Wire Bonsal Tree: 6 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Learn to create a sophisticated sculpture in the form of a mini wire bonsai tree. No experience necessary. Bring in your own preferred base stand for your tree, or use the mini bonsai pot provided.
WEDNESDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2019.
Story Time: 10 a.m., South Branch, Albany-Springfield Branch and Watson Branch Library.
MARCH 5
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2019.
Math Art!: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. From patterns to polygons, from tints and tones to tessellations, join us and discover how to make beautiful yet methodical art.