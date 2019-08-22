The man who says he was with Blayson Fife when he allegedly killed Walker man Rick McBride in a 2017 burglary-turned-homicide says he heard gunshots ring out from the getaway car.

Joe Baluch, 22, who also is charged in relation to McBride's murder, took the stand in Fife's Livingston Parish trial Thursday as the only person authorities believe bore witness to what happened.

Fife is accused of first-degree murder. Detectives say he heard second-hand about a stash of guns and cash at McBride's Pine Park Drive home and enlisted the help of a string of accomplices to rob the house July 21, 2017.

Baluch said he and Fife had been at a mutual friend's house earlier that night, when Fife convinced him to borrow a car and drive him to McBride's house for the burglary. Baluch told police a number of different stories about his participation ranging from only dropping Fife off at the address and leaving, to staying outside in the car while Fife went in, to going into the house but returning to the car before McBride was shot.

Ultimately in court Thursday, Baluch stuck with the latter description. He told the jury Fife broke a laundry room window with a gun and crawled into the home, then opened a door for Baluch to come in also. McBride was asleep in the home at the time.

The two took guns and cash and walked out, Baluch said, but Fife returned wanting to find more of the stash he'd heard about. Baluch testified that's when he heard multiple shots ring out.

Baluch got a few guns out of his participation, he said, and testified that he received $1,000 in cash he hadn't told police about that he used to buy clothes, food and pay off a few expenses.

Baluch and Fife had known each other only a few months, Baluch said, and had met through their respective girlfriends of the time. He said they often consumed drugs together, ranging from marijuana to Xanax and when pushed to put a number on it, Baluch estimated they had done drugs together between 10 and 20 times in those few months.

Baluch is facing charges of principal to first degree murder and aggravated battery, but in testifying against Fife, Assistant District Attorney Zachary Daniels agreed to drop the principal charge.

Public defender Allen Harvey, representing Fife, heavily questioned the deal Baluch made with the DA's office, pointedly asking Baluch if he believed he would get a better sentence himself if Fife was convicted.

He said he wasn't promised anything, but hoped he would get credit for the close to two years he's already served in jail awaiting his own case's conclusion.

Fife's trial is expected to continue for at least a week, including testimony from other suspected accomplices. In total, six others including Baluch were arrested for allegedly helping Fife in the days before or after the burglary.

Multiple co-defendants who were arrested by Border Patrol agents near the Mexico border with Fife as he was allegedly fleeing Louisiana are scheduled to testify in the trial Thursday afternoon.