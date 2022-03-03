The 23rd annual Talented Theatre Movie World Premiere was held Feb. 3.
Over the life of the program, the students in the talented theater program at Amite and Sumner high schools have created 68 shows, each 20-30 minutes, exploring social issues important to the students.
Students involved in the project, except for a few who had athletic and school conflicts, attended the premiere.
The project is grant-funded from several sources and starts with students creating stories in screen treatment sessions.
The project hires Garret Crawford and Kirk Lee, of Vivid Video, to tape and edit. Professional actors are hired to play the adult roles and serve as mentors for student actors. Local musicians are hired to create original music.
To view the movies, visit www.tangischools.org/academics/talented-theatre.